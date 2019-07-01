krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme now delivering doughnuts at select stores

Krispy Kreme lovers -- this is not a drill!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced that they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app, according to their website.

Delivery is not yet available at Bay Area locations, but Krispy Kreme fans can sign up on the company's website to be updated when participating stores are added. It is currently available at select stores in California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington D.C.

The doughnut giant says it hopes to roll out delivery to all of its stores by the end of 2019.
