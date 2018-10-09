KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is getting into the Halloween spirit with two new doughnuts.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
The new Trick-or-Treat Doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut, dipped and drizzled with salted caramel, and topped with chocolate Halloween candies.

The new Monster Batter is covered in slime green icing and topped with monster eyes and festive confetti.



The sweet treats join the company's returning Halloween-themed favorites, including the Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Halloween Sprinkles.

These new confections are available until Halloween Day, Oct. 31.

Doughnut lovers who go to a participating Krispy Kreme shop dressed in costume on Halloween Day will get a free doughnut.

