Küsan Uyghur Cuisine opens in North San Jose with kebabs and housemade yogurt

Kebab fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to North San Jose, called Kusan Uyghur Cuisine, is located at 1516 N. Fourth St.
The appetizers and salads menu includes sliced beef with sauce and eggplant with mashed garlic. Lamb kebab, lamb chops and naan are also available. Specialties include bone-in chicken, polo with salad or yogurt and braised lamb shank with naan.
For those craving soup, check out the Lanzhou beef noodle soup or the lentil noodle soup. End your night with the housemade yogurt, or wash down your meal with Uyghur special milk tea.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Kusan Uyghur Cuisine has gotten a good response.
Yelper Donna W. wrote, "The chicken is really tender and tasty. So is the noodle. The dish comes quite spicy. We also ordered lamb skewers, KaoBaoZi (lamb hot pocket), which was also yummy. But the highlight for me was definitely their homemade yogurt! Purely fresh and creamy!"
Lawrence R. added, "Excellent dinner. Everything was very good, especially the chicken. Very flavorful. We tried the eggplant appetizer, the lamb kebab, the naan, the spicy chicken entree and the spicy beef noodle soup. Eggplant and chicken were definitely the highlights."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kusan Uyghur Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
