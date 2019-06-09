Sips with Spencer

Kutch Wines in Sonoma produces some of the purest wine in California

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in Sonoma, Kutch Wines produces some of the purest wines in all of California.

Founders Jamie Kutch and Kristen Green make it their mission to craft balanced, high quality wines using minimal intervention.

Grapes are stomped by hands and feet, fermented, gravity flowed into French oak barrels, and eventually bottled without adding any color-enhancing agents.

Kutch wines are made using indigenous yeast with minimal acid adjustments to provide the purest expression of Pinot Noir.

In this segment, Spencer discovers how the wines at this family-owned destination express all of the natural greatness of their vineyard origins.

Address:

21660 8th St E
Sonoma, CA 95476

Go here for more information on Kutch Wines.
