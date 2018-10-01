FOOD & DRINK

La Grana Fish makes East Oakland debut, with seafood and more

Photo: Dolores H./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're craving seafood, look no further than this new business. The new arrival, called La Grana Fish, is located at 865 50th Ave.

This food truck offers an unusual mix of seafood tacos and baked potatoes. On the taco side of the equation, you'll find pescado tacos, made with fried fish, red cabbage, cilantro, tomato and onions; ceviche tostadas; and some non-aquatic options like al pastor and cabeza.

Baked potatoes come loaded, with toppings like cheese, green onions, sour cream and ground beef.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, La Grana Fish is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Kevin R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 22, wrote, "Hands down best fish tacos I've ever had. Service was friendly, fast and facilities were very clean. Highly recommended!"

And Dolores H. wrote, "Best fish tacos I've ever had in the entire Bay Area! Their baked potatoes are the bomb too! If you want to taste something different, this is the place to go."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Grana Fish is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on weekdays.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Sliver Pizzeria opens a new outpost in Oakland
Ramen, shakshuka, sushi and more: What's trending on San Francisco's food scene?
Loving Cup acquired by La Boulangerie; former owners plot new frozen dessert business
Haight's Cha Cha Cha secures license for house-brewed craft beer
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Body found in North Carolina park officially ID'd as Maddox Ritch
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Show More
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach
Kellyanne Conway says she is a victim of sexual assault
Study: Too much screen time can lead to dog depression
AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight
More News