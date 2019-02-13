FOOD & DRINK

Lara Mediterranean brings Turkish fare to Burlingame

Photo: Ron V./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Lara Mediterranean, is located at 1199 Broadway, Suite 1.

The restaurant specializes in an array of Turkish-inspired dishes and classic Mediterranean eats, like beyti, a ground beef and lamb kebab wrapped in lavash bread with tomato sauce and yogurt; manti (Turkish dumplings) stuffed with ground beef and topped with garlic yogurt and spiced butter; and chicken shish kebab.

Also, expect to see an assortment of salads, soups, meze appetizers and veggie and seafood options on offer, too. Rounding the menu out are desserts, like pistachio baklava and rice pudding. (Check out the full lineup here.)

The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yunus A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 8, wrote, "The environment is very welcoming and the service is great. The food is very delicious and is fresh. I had the chicken kebab plate and I definitely recommend it."

And Yelper Katie S. added, "Delicious food. The service was incredible. My husband and I had the dumplings, they were so unique and delightful. The bread with oil they served was so soft. The restaurant is nice and cozy."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lara Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBurlingame
FOOD & DRINK
3 new spots to score bubble tea in San Jose
Pibil, poblanos and more: Corazon Mexican Food debuts in De Anza
From fireside drinks to presidential libations, get to know San Francisco's 3 newest cocktail bars
Don Don Ramen debuts noodles, Taiwanese fare in Ortega
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
50 homes evacuated in Sausalito after mudslide strikes neighborhood
Flood Warning triggers evacuations in San Jose
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Flooding, strong winds
Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Storm floods Marin County roads, forcing closures
Show More
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
SF Fire Commissioner asking department to reconsider the ousting of fire cat Edna
Storm system dumps several inches of snow in Redding
Lillard has 29 in Blazers' chippy 129-107 win over Warriors
More News