Lara Mediterranean brings Turkish fare to Burlingame

A new Mediterranean spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Lara Mediterranean, is located at 1199 Broadway, Suite 1.
The restaurant specializes in an array of Turkish-inspired dishes and classic Mediterranean eats, like beyti, a ground beef and lamb kebab wrapped in lavash bread with tomato sauce and yogurt; manti (Turkish dumplings) stuffed with ground beef and topped with garlic yogurt and spiced butter; and chicken shish kebab.
Also, expect to see an assortment of salads, soups, meze appetizers and veggie and seafood options on offer, too. Rounding the menu out are desserts, like pistachio baklava and rice pudding. (Check out the full lineup here.)
The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yunus A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 8, wrote, "The environment is very welcoming and the service is great. The food is very delicious and is fresh. I had the chicken kebab plate and I definitely recommend it."
And Yelper Katie S. added, "Delicious food. The service was incredible. My husband and I had the dumplings, they were so unique and delightful. The bread with oil they served was so soft. The restaurant is nice and cozy."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lara Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
