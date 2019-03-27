Second Bay Area Shake Shack location set to open Wednesday in Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's second Shake Shack location is ready to open.ABC7 News got a sneak peek of the new restaurant in the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur. It officially opens to the public on Wednesday.Family and friends of Shake Shack team members were also able to test out burgers, fries and more.The menu includes items exclusive to the Larkspur location, as well as the Northern California exclusive Golden State Double. That's a Richards Grassfed Beef double cheddar cheeseburger topped with pickles and smoked garlic aioli.The first Shake Shack in the Bay Area opened in Palo Alto in December.A San Francisco location is in the works, set to open in the Cow Hollow neighborhood at a later date.