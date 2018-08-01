Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots

Tacos El Novillo
4339 International Blvd.
Photo: Lina P./Yelp
New taco truck Tacos El Novillo, located in the parking lot of Los Mexicanos Market at International Blvd. and High St., is the second in the El Novillo taco truck family; another location is in Fruitvale, outside of Guadalajara Restaurant.
The truck has earned acclaim for its al pastor and lengua tacos and its sizable super burritos.
Tacos El Novillo has only one review so far on Yelp, which gives it five stars.
Yelper Lina P., who reviewed Tacos El Novillo on January 7, wrote, "The food quality is as great as their original location. It is authentic and tasteful, especially their burritos. I usually get tacos, because I never finish a burrito and I'm not the kind to take leftovers home. But this time, I got a burrito de pastor and it was so good, I finished the whole thing!"
Best Coast Burritos
5108 Broadway, Suite K107
Photo: Alvin S./Yelp
Best Coast Burritos, which got its start in Emeryville, has expanded to the Shops at the Ridge complex in North Oakland, adjacent to Safeway.
As with its original location, Best Coast offers an array of California-style burritos and tacos, including fish tacos, surf-and-turf burritos (with shrimp and carne asada), and build-your-own burritos with filling options like carnitas, al pastor and veggie.
Also on the menu: carne asada fries and breakfast burritos.
With a four-star rating out of 51 reviews on Yelp, Best Coast Burritos has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Stephanie Y., who reviewed Best Coast Burritos on July 16, wrote, "This place rocked my world (and I'm pretty selective about my tacos). When I walked in for the first time, I was kind of expecting some watered-down Americanized-type food, but I was pleasantly surprised! It's like what would happen if your favorite taco truck and Chipotle made a baby."
Kevin H. noted, "While the location might be new, their employees were on point. They cranked out two custom burritos efficiently and generously as always. Our al pastor burrito weighed in at 26 ounces! Meats were well-cooked and marinated."
Best Coast Burritos is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Pupusas Salvadorenas
1462 High St.
Photo: Jack M./Yelp
As its name suggests, Pupusas Salvadorenas is a Salvadoran spot specializing in pupusas in all the classic flavors, from pork and cheese to loroco. The menu also boasts some larger dishes like fried fish or braised pork, along with sides like plantains.
Yelp users are still warming up to Pupusas Salvadorenas, which currently holds three stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Yelper Manuel A., who was one of the first users to visit Pupusas Salvadorenas on June 30, wrote, "The pupusas were very authentic. They are handmade, of course, and had the nice toasted cheese spilling out the side like they should always be. The masa was at a perfect ratio to the fillings."
Yelper Joseph A. wrote, "Their menu is fairly large and very diverse. They carry the traditional pupusa with a wide range of fillings, ranging from cheese to pork with loroco, but also carry other latin favorites like menudo."
Pupusas Salvadorenas is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.