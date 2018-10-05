FOOD & DRINK

LaCroix denies lawsuit claiming its product contains cockroach insecticide ingredient

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit from Beaumont Costales alleges LaCroix contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients, claims LaCroix's parent company National Beverages has denied. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CHICAGO --
LaCroix has denied claims in a class-action lawsuit that its sparkling water, billed as "innocent" and "100 percent natural," contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Cook County, Illinois, by the law firm Beaumont Costales, alleges that testing found other artificial ingredients in addition to linalool, the insecticide ingredient.

"These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool," Beaumont Costales wrote in a release. The firm claimed LaCroix and its parent company "intentionally misled consumers into believing LaCroix (is) all-natural in order to drive sales of the product."

LaCroix denied the allegations on social media, writing that the flavors in its products are "derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors."

"All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural," the company added.


Beaumont Costales filed the class-action suit on behalf of Lenora Rice and others who claimed they were injured by ingredients in the popular sparkling water. In addition to damages, the firm is seeking to "stop LaCroix from falsely labeling and promoting its products as natural."

National Beverages, LaCroix's parent company, called the lawsuit's allegations "false, defamatory and intended to intentionally damage National Beverage and its shareholders" and said in a release that it will "vigorously seek actual and punitive damages among other remedies from everyone involved in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthlawsuitclass action lawsuitwateru.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Fat Baguette Lounge brings ramen, sandwiches and karaoke to Pleasant Hill
SJ's Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Brownies, baklava and pie: 3 cool new bakeries to check out in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on I-680
Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Senate passes procedural vote on Brett Kavanaugh
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend warming trend
Toyota announces massive recall of Prius Hybrids
Marriott workers in Oakland join thousands on strike in Bay Area
Show More
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
7 Russian nationals charged with hacking US anti-doping, nuclear facilities
More News