CHICAGO --LaCroix has denied claims in a class-action lawsuit that its sparkling water, billed as "innocent" and "100 percent natural," contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in Cook County, Illinois, by the law firm Beaumont Costales, alleges that testing found other artificial ingredients in addition to linalool, the insecticide ingredient.
"These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool," Beaumont Costales wrote in a release. The firm claimed LaCroix and its parent company "intentionally misled consumers into believing LaCroix (is) all-natural in order to drive sales of the product."
LaCroix denied the allegations on social media, writing that the flavors in its products are "derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors."
"All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural," the company added.
Hi Julia, we categorically deny all allegations. Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors. All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural.— LaCroix Water (@lacroixwater) October 5, 2018
Beaumont Costales filed the class-action suit on behalf of Lenora Rice and others who claimed they were injured by ingredients in the popular sparkling water. In addition to damages, the firm is seeking to "stop LaCroix from falsely labeling and promoting its products as natural."
National Beverages, LaCroix's parent company, called the lawsuit's allegations "false, defamatory and intended to intentionally damage National Beverage and its shareholders" and said in a release that it will "vigorously seek actual and punitive damages among other remedies from everyone involved in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods."