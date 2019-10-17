Food & Drink

Lay's releasing new 'grilled cheese & tomato soup' chips

Maybe this will get you into the fall mood.

Forget pumpkin spice. Lay's is selling grilled cheese and tomato soup-flavored potato chips.

According to Lay's, the new chips are "reminiscent of one of America's favorite homemade meals."

The recipe pairs the buttery, cheesy goodness of a classic grilled cheese with the slightly sweet and creamy nature of tomato soup.

You can get them for a limited time only.

The new fall flavor will be available on Monday starting at about $3.50 a bag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodchips
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
WATCH LIVE: Official update on investigation into fire at East Bay energy facility
MAP: Significant Bay Area faults and strong earthquakes
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Bay Area jeweler sentenced to 3 weeks for college admissions scandal
Show More
Expert says California quake picked up by early warning system
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
Winchester Mystery House hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail
More TOP STORIES News