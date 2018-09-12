Little Henry's closes in the Tenderloin, after decades of slinging affordable Italian favorites

Longstanding Tenderloin Italian restaurant Little Henry's has closed its doors, after its space was purchased by a new owner that plans to turn it into a Thai restaurant.
After more than 30 years in business, the neighborhood favorite on the corner of Larkin and Post streets shut down on Friday, August 31.
A change-of-ownership sign posted in June suggests the new restaurant will be called Ping & Yang. According to documents filed with SF Planning, it's licensed to the owner of Siam Spoon in South San Francisco.
A change of ownership application suggests a new restaurant called Ping & Yang is expected to replace Little Henry's.
Little Henry's closed briefly in November 2013, after a one-alarm kitchen fire that occurred just ahead of its annual $15 three-course Thanksgiving meal. But the restaurant renovated and reopened quickly, and continued serving its affordable, hearty Italian dishes until last month.
When Hoodline stopped by, the restaurant's chef told us the owner of the building had sold the restaurant space, but there was little indication that Little Henry's would be closing before it shuttered.
It's not clear yet when the new Thai restaurant will open, but we'll keep you posted.
