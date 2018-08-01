FOOD & DRINK

Local Roots brings salads, bowls and more to the Financial District

Photo: Tanner K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score salads, grain bowls and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 70 Leidesdorff St. in the Financial District, the fresh addition is called Local Roots.

Aimed at the FiDi's breakfast and lunch crowd, Local Roots offers a.m. eats like scrambles and avocado toast, transitioning into build-your-own salads and grain bowls at noontime. Protein options include cilantro-lime chicken, grilled flat iron steak, tuna tataki or a chickpea loaf.

The restaurant also offers "plates" of mix-and-match prepared salads, like cucumber salad or harissa-glazed cauliflower, which can be paired with a protein. A few sandwich options, like a turkey club or a veggie meatloaf sandwich, and a daily soup round out the menu.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Local Roots is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Ian B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "This new concept is very cool, and my first meal at Local Roots was delicious! I had the chopped-style salad and added the lime cilantro chicken. I was pleasantly surprised by the chicken; full of flavor, tender, and juicy!"

Yelper Tanner K. added, "What a great new addition to the Financial District! Local Roots is my new favorite lunch spot. The food is excellent and staff has been friendly and welcoming every time I have been in."

And Chad W. wrote, "Holy salad! I had the Fresca salad + Steak and loved every bite. Usually a salad doesn't fill me up, but this one was every bit of filling, flavorful, and fresh! The staff was extremely friendly."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Local Roots is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
3 top options for budget-friendly Chinese food in Vallejo
SCAM ALERT: Chipotle not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day
Pop-up brunch spot Diane's Bloody Mary Bar lands in the Marina
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Google pays tribute to war photographer Gerda Taro
Appeals court: Order threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional
San Jose crews help battle Mendocino Complex, Carr fires
Show More
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Funeral service for Dwight Clark held in SF's Grace Cathedral
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Is that an angel in clouds?
More News