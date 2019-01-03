FOOD & DRINK

Lotus Falafel & Shawerma brings Mediterranean fare to Millbrae

Photo: Nermin S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has debuted just off Millbrae Avenue. Located at 360 Adrian Road, the newcomer is called Lotus Falafel & Shawerma Millbrae.

This family-owned restaurant serves hummus, falafels, chicken shawarma, kabobs and more. Check out the full menu here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Erin G. wrote, "I went today to try it with a colleague and was so impressed. I had the vegetarian plate, which was super generous with six falafel, hummus, mutabol, salad, four stuffed grape leaves, tabbouleh, and pita. I tried my colleague's lamb kofta which was equally delicious."

And Jenny M. added, "Good food, good service, and good dessert. Tucked in a bit behind In and Out and Panera, but walk around and you will find it!"

Lotus Falafel & Shawerma Millbrae is now open at 360 Adrian Road., so stop in to try it for yourself. The spot is open from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on the weekends.)
