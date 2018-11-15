FOOD & DRINK

Love ranch? Hidden Valley is selling magnum bottles - and that's not all

It's the perfect gift for the person who puts ranch dressing on everything.

Hidden Valley is selling a magnum of its signature sauce, just in time for the holidays.

It comes in a 1.75 liter bottle, costs $25 and is gift wrapped.

The magnum goes on sale Dec. 3 on Hidden Valley's website. So you can pour it on your salad, fries, wings, whatever!

But that's not all. Hidden Valley is offering a full range of gifts for its ranch lovers.

It's got a line of ugly Christmas sweaters, ornaments and wrapping paper for die hard fans.
