FOOD & DRINK

Loving Cup acquired by La Boulangerie; former owners plot new frozen dessert business

Photo: Loving Cup/Facebook

By Hoodline
SF-based dessert chain Loving Cup has been acquired by bakery juggernaut La Boulangerie de San Francisco, in a move that may signal an expansion.

La Boulangerie's owners, Pascal Rigo, Nicolas Bernadi, Michael Staenberg, and James Park, made the announcement last Thursday, according to Eater SF.

Founded by wife and husband team Liz and Dez Fiedler, Loving Cup opened its first location in 2008 in Russian Hill (2356 Polk St.) Known for its rice pudding and non-fat, probiotic frozen yogurt, it's since expanded to stores in Cow Hollow, Hayes Valley, Divisadero and Marin.

Rigo and Bernadi became investors in the company roughly a year and a half ago, Liz Fiedler told Hoodline. But the pair have been fans of Loving Cup for some time, and even made an offer to buy the business in 2013, she said.

When Rigo and Bernadi broached the idea again this year, "I think that all the stars aligned, just as the business was getting a lot bigger," said Fiedler.

"My husband and I were doing everything ourselves, and it was really fun, but it's really different going from running two stores to seven," she said. "And Pascal and Nicolas partnered with Staenberg and Park, who have a lot of history and success with franchising and scaling ... After meeting with them, Dez and I felt comfortable selling the business, because we knew they would do an awesome job."
Photo: Loving Cup/Yelp

When the Fiedlers originally opened Loving Cup, the plan was to only have one shop. But due to its success, it organically grew, Liz said.

"Once we got the investors and started expanding, my job changed a lot. I went from being involved and on the floor with customers, to a businessperson," she said. "It changed to a point where it wasn't necessarily the job that I wanted anymore."

As for the future of Loving Cup, Fiedler said that she expects to see the chain continue to expand in San Francisco, and eventually to the South Bay. She also said she wouldn't be surprised if it goes national at some point.

Launching a chain with a national profile wouldn't be a first for Rigo, who didn't return a request for comment for this story. La Boulangerie's previous incarnation, La Boulange, was sold to Starbucks in 2012, with its products being sold in its stores around the country.

The partnership ultimately went south, but under Rigo, the newly formed La Boulangerie was able to buy back several of the old La Boulange outposts around the city.
Photo: Loving Cup/Yelp

As for the Fiedlers, "we are going to go into beer," Liz said. "It's a little bit of a departure, but Dez is interested in opening a tap room in Marin," near the couple's home in Mill Valley.

"There's not a lot of places to go, and we want to open something that's really family-friendly and dog-friendly as well."

The couple is also planning on launching another frozen dessert business, expected to roll out in the coming year. Though it's still in its early stages, Fiedler hinted that she's working on a "frozen novelty" dessert to be sold wholesale, instead of at brick-and-mortar stores.

"I'm really interested in doing something non-dairy, to be sold by the pint at grocery stores," she said. "I think that you can make something non-dairy that still tastes like ice cream, and tastes really great."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Haight's Cha Cha Cha secures license for house-brewed craft beer
San Francisco's 'Tamale Lady' dies
Oakland Eats: Elevated pop-up Abstract Table debuts, Beauty's Bagel Shop readies Uptown expansion
Fiorella to take over Russian Hill's Gioia Pizzeria, as Gioia plots move to Hayes Valley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach
Show More
Kellyanne Conway says she is a victim of sexual assault
Study: Too much screen time can lead to dog depression
AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight
Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
More News