Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que opens new Southern eatery in Dublin

A new smokehouse and Southern spot, offering barbecue and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 7202 Amador Plaza Road, the new addition is called Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and is part of a California-based chain with dozens of outposts.
Get ready for traditional barbecue fare like slow-cooked baby back or St. Louis-style ribs, apple cider-marinated chicken, Texas-style beef brisket, barbecued tri tip and smoked sausage. Buttermilk-battered onion straws, spinach and cheese dip with fresh tortillas, and pulled pork queso dip are also on offer.
Round out your meal with desserts like old-fashioned banana pudding, berry cheesecake and Snickers ice cream pie.
With a four-star rating out of 45 reviews on Yelp so far, Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is off to a solid start.
"This place is awesome," Yelper Jim B. wrote. "They have a Hummer-sized smoker in the restaurant for all to see. Blues music and hand-painted folk art makes for a really good vibe. They have a flying pig lounge with what looks like a killer happy hour. I ordered the baby backs and they had a delicious smoky flavor and fell off the bone."
Yelper Evan L. added, "Lucille's is the whole package -- from the bluesy music wafting through the air to the delicious, smoky barbecue. The portions were more than generous, and the ticket time was fast."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
