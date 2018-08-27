FOOD & DRINK

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que opens new Southern eatery in Dublin

Photo: Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new smokehouse and Southern spot, offering barbecue and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 7202 Amador Plaza Road, the new addition is called Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and is part of a California-based chain with dozens of outposts.

Get ready for traditional barbecue fare like slow-cooked baby back or St. Louis-style ribs, apple cider-marinated chicken, Texas-style beef brisket, barbecued tri tip and smoked sausage. Buttermilk-battered onion straws, spinach and cheese dip with fresh tortillas, and pulled pork queso dip are also on offer.

Round out your meal with desserts like old-fashioned banana pudding, berry cheesecake and Snickers ice cream pie.

With a four-star rating out of 45 reviews on Yelp so far, Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is off to a solid start.

"This place is awesome," Yelper Jim B. wrote. "They have a Hummer-sized smoker in the restaurant for all to see. Blues music and hand-painted folk art makes for a really good vibe. They have a flying pig lounge with what looks like a killer happy hour. I ordered the baby backs and they had a delicious smoky flavor and fell off the bone."

Yelper Evan L. added, "Lucille's is the whole package -- from the bluesy music wafting through the air to the delicious, smoky barbecue. The portions were more than generous, and the ticket time was fast."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Chloe Cafe now open in downtown Berkeley with sandwiches, ramen and more
Pho Vallejo Noodle House brings noodles, smoothies and more to Gateway Plaza
Craving seafood? Check out these 4 new San Francisco spots
Roll House 2 opens its doors in Pleasant Hill with sushi and poke bowls
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust ends with cooler than average weather
Flags at White House back at full staff after Sen. McCain's death
Major BART delays due to equipment problem in Antioch
Twin Peaks Muni tunnel reopens for first weekday commute
Taylor Family Foundation fundraiser held in Livermore
Pedicab driver's daughter speaks on her father's death
Show More
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Gamers shocked by shooting, say e-sports tournaments can get heated
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Jacksonville shooting
Mollie Tibbetts' funeral draws hundreds in Iowa
Bay Area mom says Sen. McCain helped her through loss of son killed on 9/11
More News