FOOD & DRINK

'Lush Gelato' Debuts In North Beach

Photos: Lush Gelato/Yelp

By Hoodline
Fans of frozen confections have a new reason to visit North Beach: located at 520 Columbus Ave. (between Union St. & Green St.), Lush Gelato is now serving ice cream, frozen yogurt and other well-chilled treats.

As we previously reported, Lush Gelato announced that it would take over the former Gelateria Naia space, which closed earlier this month to focus on its expanding retail business.

Now, the newcomer has officially opened shop, serving house-made "innovative gelato flavors," according to the business' website.


Expect to see offerings like fresh mint with chocolate chunks, almond-based gelato with house-made chocolate almond toffee, and tres leches with pieces of alfajores (crumbly cookies from Argentina).

"I love love love Lush Gelato," said Vena V., the first (and only) Yelper to review the new spot so far.

"Yummy, inventive flavors, some of which use cheese or fromage blanc to give an extra depth of flavor," she said. "The Mexican chocolate is super yummy."

Lush Gelato is open Friday and Saturday from noon-11pm and Sunday-Thursday from noon-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News