FOOD & DRINK

Mac'd elbows its way into Russian Hill

The meat lover. | Photo: Mac'D/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot serving comfort food has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Mac'd, the fresh addition is located at 2127 Polk St. in Russian Hill between Broadway and Vallejo streets.

We shared the eatery's expansion news last month; the restaurant's flagship is located in the Marina at 3347 Fillmore St. The build-your-own macaroni and cheese eatery took over the space that formerly belonged to Dakshin Indian Canteen.

At Mac'd, customers begin by selecting a cheese sauce from six options, including basic, pesto, Goddess, Buffalo, Hellapeno and vegan. From there, you'll choose your pasta and mix-ins, like corn, mushrooms, bacon, chorizo and others.

Finish it off with a selected topping, which range from Korean short rib and pulled pork to truffle oil and Hot Cheetos. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of six Yelp reviews, Mac'd seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

John L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Amazing! I got the Goddess with Hot Cheetos topping and it was like nothing I've ever had before. I felt like I was a kid again just enjoying good comfort food filled with indulgences."

Yelper Gaurav M. added, "Gourmet build your own mac and cheese - right in front of my eyes. The line is long and my feet are tired - but I wait. I can hear my heart beat. I can feel the tears of joy in my eyes."

And Bianca M. wrote, "I went to MAC'D on their opening day and was surprised at how helpful and attentive the staff were. The cashier took the time to explain the different sauces to me and never made me feel rushed or anything."

Mac'd is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
More News