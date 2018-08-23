FOOD & DRINK

Mami Chelis opens in downtown Menlo Park with tacos, pupusas and vegan fare

Photo: Mami Chelis/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican and Salvadoran spot has you covered. Located at 989 El Camino Real in downtown Menlo Park, the fresh arrival is called Mami Chelis.

This new eatery specializes in housemade corn tortillas and offers five different kinds of pupusas, a traditional Salvadoran dish made with a thick corn tortilla stuffed with a savory filling.

Other menu items include an assortment of tacos, tortas, burritos and several vegan options, like the quesadilla with vegan meat or grilled mushrooms, beans, vegan cheese, cilantro, onion, guacamole and salsa.

Mami Chelis has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

"Pretty tasty pupusas," Yelper Selina H. said. "We had the cheese, bean and cheese, and the bean and chicharron. Overall delicious and nice that they weren't greasy."

Yelper Anthony T. added, "Never tried a vegan-meat burrito before so I didn't know what to expect. Added guacamole and vegan cheese, and I was pleasantly surprised. I will definitely come back to try other things on the menu."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mami Chelis is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineMenlo Park
FOOD & DRINK
Check out these 3 new Marina businesses
Theorita brings brunch fare, baked goods to Divisadero
Oakland Eats: Ed's Cheesesteak and The Alice Collective debut, bluegrass at Belcampo, more
Michael Mina to open Hawaiian-inspired restaurant in Salesforce building
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Brush fire on Mt. Diablo adds to haze in East Bay skies
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
Convicted robbers charged in death of Alameda restaurant owner
Coach Kerr buys $7.3M SF home in anticipation of Warriors move
EXCLUSIVE: Special preview of Sunset's Los Gatos Idea House
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Checking out the savings at OSH's liquidation sale
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Hurricane Lane threatens 30 inches of rain, 4 foot storm surge
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
More News