Mami Chelis opens in downtown Menlo Park with tacos, pupusas and vegan fare

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican and Salvadoran spot has you covered. Located at 989 El Camino Real in downtown Menlo Park, the fresh arrival is called Mami Chelis.
This new eatery specializes in housemade corn tortillas and offers five different kinds of pupusas, a traditional Salvadoran dish made with a thick corn tortilla stuffed with a savory filling.
Other menu items include an assortment of tacos, tortas, burritos and several vegan options, like the quesadilla with vegan meat or grilled mushrooms, beans, vegan cheese, cilantro, onion, guacamole and salsa.
Mami Chelis has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
"Pretty tasty pupusas," Yelper Selina H. said. "We had the cheese, bean and cheese, and the bean and chicharron. Overall delicious and nice that they weren't greasy."
Yelper Anthony T. added, "Never tried a vegan-meat burrito before so I didn't know what to expect. Added guacamole and vegan cheese, and I was pleasantly surprised. I will definitely come back to try other things on the menu."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mami Chelis is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
