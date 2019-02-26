FOOD & DRINK

MaMo makes Marina debut, serving Latin-inflected California cuisine

Tequeños, Venezuelan fried cheese bread. | Photo: MaMo/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Latin American cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called MaMo, the fresh addition is located at 3659 Buchanan St. in the Marina.

MaMo has been in the works since last summer, and takes over the space once occupied by Fresh Bay Cafe. When we first reported the eatery was planning to open, it wasn't clear at the time which kind of fare it would serve.

Now that it's open, the restaurant bills itself as serving "California cuisine with a Colombian and Venezuelan flair," according to its Yelp page.

On the menu, look for starters like patacones (green plantains), tequenos (Venezuelan fried cheese bread) or shishito peppers with crushed almonds and lemon creme fraiche.

Entrees include pork shoulder with guajillo chiles and braised carrots; poached white fish with pickled onion, farro and butternut squash; and MaMo's vegan bowl, composed of lentils, beets and mushrooms.

There's a selection of draft and bottled beers and ciders, too. (Check out the full lineup here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, MaMo seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Ali B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "Freaking amazing! Family owned! So tasty and the staff are all so sweet! ... I had the steak, chicken and plantains, and I would order them all again in a heartbeat!"

And Wilfredo L. added, "Amazing food and people! We ordered patacones, tequenos and pork shoulder, and it was all delicious."

Head on over to check it out: MaMo is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Roxy's Cafe Organic Superfood reopens its doors in the Mission
New Lucky Charms-themed beer hits stores soon
Are these trending San Jose restaurants on your radar?
New healthy prepared foods service GoFresh now offering takeout meals in Pleasanton
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Residents ordered to evacuate near Russian River
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
Crews responding to mudslide along Russian River; rescue underway
SFFD rescue dog after it falls 15 feet off cliff at Fort Funston
Sausalito mudslide work continues
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
California's attorney general talks immigrant detainment
42-Hour ordeal ends for stranded Amtrak Passengers
Show More
Lafayette students donate to Dominican Republic after Hurricane Maria
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
CHP: roads are bad enough without adding DUI into mix
Officials keep eye on rising creeks as heavy rain soaks Marin Co.
More News