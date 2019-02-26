MaMo makes Marina debut, serving Latin-inflected California cuisine

If you've got Latin American cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called MaMo, the fresh addition is located at 3659 Buchanan St. in the Marina.
MaMo has been in the works since last summer, and takes over the space once occupied by Fresh Bay Cafe. When we first reported the eatery was planning to open, it wasn't clear at the time which kind of fare it would serve.
Now that it's open, the restaurant bills itself as serving "California cuisine with a Colombian and Venezuelan flair," according to its Yelp page.
On the menu, look for starters like patacones (green plantains), tequenos (Venezuelan fried cheese bread) or shishito peppers with crushed almonds and lemon creme fraiche.
Entrees include pork shoulder with guajillo chiles and braised carrots; poached white fish with pickled onion, farro and butternut squash; and MaMo's vegan bowl, composed of lentils, beets and mushrooms.
There's a selection of draft and bottled beers and ciders, too. (Check out the full lineup here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, MaMo seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Ali B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "Freaking amazing! Family owned! So tasty and the staff are all so sweet! ... I had the steak, chicken and plantains, and I would order them all again in a heartbeat!"
And Wilfredo L. added, "Amazing food and people! We ordered patacones, tequenos and pork shoulder, and it was all delicious."
Head on over to check it out: MaMo is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
