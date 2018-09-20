FOOD & DRINK

Mangosteen Bistro brings Vietnamese fare to downtown Walnut Creek

Photo: Mik H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Vietnamese restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located downtown at 1518 Bonanza St., the newcomer is called Mangosteen Bistro.

Starters include spring rolls, fried calamari and the lotus stem salad with shrimp, mint, cabbage, carrots and red onion in a vinaigrette sauce.

For your main course, sample the caramelized fish in a clay pot; the traditional pho with rare beef, meatballs, flank and brisket; seafood flat rice noodle soup with shrimp, calamari and fish cake; or the barbecue pork chop plate with rice, cucumber, pickled cabbage and tomatoes. (See the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Mangosteen Bistro seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Heather D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 12, wrote, "Nice little Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Walnut Creek. The Hoi An egg rolls had a nice crispy texture and really good dipping sauce. The pho combo broth was clean and perfectly seasoned. They also gave generous portions of meat with it. So good."

Jessica N. added, "This is a new gem. I love the fried chicken wings. The taste is crispy, soft and the full burst of flavor mixing with lime dipping sauce makes it perfect."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mangosteen Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
