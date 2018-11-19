Manny's brings coffee, community space and political events to the Mission

A new cafe, bar and community event space has made its debut at 3092 16th St., the former home of V16 Sushi Lounge.
The fresh arrival to the Mission, called Manny's, offers coffee and cafe fare by day and beer and wine at night, along with regular events centered on current affairs, featuring speakers ranging from political activists to journalists.
Owner Manny Yekutiel, a community organizer who canvassed for same-sex marriage and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, envisions his new business as a "nonpolitical restaurant and cafe with beer and wine, and ... a civic community events space with nightly programming around politics, social justice and civil rights," as he told us back in June.
The cafe hosted an election night watch party, and in the next month, it's holding live events with the likes of Earthjustice president Abigail Dillen, City Supervisor Hillary Ronen, and Vox founder Ezra Klein. (You can view upcoming events here.)
The cafe's walls have TVs playing news channels, with a selection of civil rights-focused books for sale. On the menu, diners will find a range of coffee and tea drinks, plus all-vegetarian, Mediterranean-infuenced food options like a frittata with labneh or a grilled halloumi sandwich with crispy chickpeas and pomegranate.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Alyssa R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 12, wrote, "Coffee was great and affordable. Space is very cool. Can't wait to attend one of their civic engagement gatherings in the future."
And Yelper Andrea W. added, "What I love most about Manny's is the large study room -- it's pretty quiet compared to most other cafes, and has a variety of high-top tables, sofas and regular tables."
Head on over to check it out: Manny's is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
