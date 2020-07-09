Food & Drink

Fair food drive-thru coming to Marin County includes funnel cakes, cotton candy and giant corn dogs

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Get ready for fried food, cotton candy and giant corndogs!

The Marin County Fair in San Rafael is canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still get your fair food fix.

Organizers will be holding a fair food drive-thru for two weekends in a row.

The menu includes funnel cakes, caramel apples, churros, kettle corn, caramel corn, lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and more

The drive-thru will open July 10-12 and July 17-19 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be at the Veterans' Memorial Auditorium parking lot in San Rafael.

Customers must stay inside their cars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan rafaelcounty fairsocial distancingfoodcotton candyshelter in placelemonadefun stuffbay area eventsmarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data shows where COVID-19 is hitting Bay Area hardest
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
Fire season will be different with COVID-19, Newsom says
Tom Steyer explains new campaign to help small businesses during pandemic
Oakland tenants on rent strike to block landlord inspections during COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
5 arrested in gang-related shooting of rapper Pop Smoke
Activists call on Gov. Newsom to address San Quentin outbreak
SF mayor tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event
Vallejo PD says Sean Monterrosa was shot in back of head by officer
SCOTUS rules swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation
More TOP STORIES News