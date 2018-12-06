FOOD & DRINK

Marin Pizza makes debut in Berkeley

Photo: Sally R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Marin Pizza, the newcomer is located in the former Farm Burger Berkeley space at 1313 Ninth St., Suite 130 (between Gilman and Camelia streets).

Design your own pizza with some of the more the 30 ingredients sourced from local farms and ranches. Staff will then cook it at 750 degrees in a specialty oven imported from Italy, resulting in a thin, crispy crust. Signature or design-your-own salads are also available. (Check out the full menu here.)

Whatever you choose, pair it with one of more than a dozen local microbrews or wines by the glass on offer. Enjoy inside or on the large outdoor patio.

The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Pablo R., who was the first to review the new spot on Nov. 25, wrote, "Pizza spot with a mellow vibe. Small size pizzas big enough for two people to share. They each come with a side salad, too. Pick from a dozen specialty recipes or build your own creation."

Yelper Harrison C. added, "I've eaten here multiple times, and every time it's been great. The pizza is really good, and their customer service is great, too, because if there is any problem, they fix it right away and they are really generous as well."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Marin Pizza is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBerkeley
FOOD & DRINK
New Polk Gulch bakery Le Marais Bakery opens its doors
Dim sum, street snacks, and more at 3 new spots for Chinese fare in San Francisco
Richmond's Bazaar Cafe to reopen this month under new ownership
Get the Word on Bayview's newest café
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Southwest flight out of Oakland rolls off runway at Burbank Airport
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Family and friends honored Bush 41 at private service
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton's heart
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster recounts alleged assault
21 cannon salute planned in Alameda to honor Pres. George HW Bush
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Show More
PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
I-5 completely closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area
Rocket launcher, 800 pounds of pot seized in massive bust in San Jose
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
More News