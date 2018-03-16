FOOD & DRINK

Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street

Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

By Hoodline
In this hyperlocal edition of SF Eats, news of two restaurants coming to the Marina's Chestnut Street where burgers aren't on the menu.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Dabba (2240 Chestnut St. between Avila and Pierce)

Man about town and distinguished Hoodline tipster Al M. reports that the space that formerly housed vegan eatery Seed + Salt has found a new tenant. The restaurant closed late last November due to its popularity and therefore, logistical problems, the Chronicle reported.

"It's still in its early stages," Al said, "but it will eventually be Dabba's second San Francisco" location. The restaurant has another outpost at 71 Stevenson St. in SoMa.

According to Dabba's website, its food offerings are "often described as 'ethnic confusion,'" a nod to the diversity of flavor profiles and fusion cuisine found on the menu.
Salad at Dabba. | Photo: Dabba/Yelp

The menu features a build-you-own-meal component where diners can choose from customizable tacos, burritos or bowls and select add-in proteins like chicken, lamb, pork and meatless. Each meal comes with seasoned basmati rice, garbanzo beans, pickled carrots and array of chutneys and extras like hummus.

If you're in the mood for something a little different, look for a hummus platter with crudite, curry popcorn, or a quesadilla made with local farmstead cheese. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Al said there's no word as to when the new eatery will debut, but he'll report back with any updates.

Project Juice (2234 Chestnut St.)

Next door at the former La Panotiq Bakery Cafe--which closed last May--will now become a Project Juice, said tipster Al, but the site has no opening date.

The healthy juicery--known for cleanses, wellness packages, smoothies and bowls--has multiple Bay Area outposts and two in Southern California. Project Juice products are also found at partner locations throughout California and online.

Al said a construction crew was just getting started with a remodel, "so, it's also in its early stages." According to public records, a building permit has been pulled to do some interior demolition, remove all service equipment and cabinetry, remove an exhaust hood, install a stone counter, and install other finishings.
Grab-and-go juices from Project Juice. | Photo: Stan L./Yelp

Future customer can expect to see cold-pressed juices like the "Deep Green" with cucumber, celery and kale; turmeric lemonade with ginger and raw agave; and the "Beta Bomb" with pineapple, orange and carrot.

In addition to the juice and smoothie selection, customizable superfood bowls, toasts with avocado or banana almond butter and paleo protein waffles. (You can take a look at the Project Juice's Castro location menu to get an idea of what will be on offer here.)

Thanks very much to the wind beneath our wings, Al M.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News