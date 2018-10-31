Marin's newest Mexican restaurant: Flores blooms in Corte Madera

If you're in the mood for elevated Mexican cuisine, a new Marin outpost of San Francisco restaurant Flores may have what you need. Co-owner Luis Flores, who lives in Marin, is bringing traditional family recipes from around Mexico to 301 Corte Madera Town Center.
The eatery hand-grinds all the corn for its house-made tortillas daily, according to its website. Those tortillas then appear in dishes like the duck confit enchiladas, with salsa verde, avocado and crema, and alongside the chile-braised beef shortribs.
The cocktails menu highlights a wide selection of tequilas and mezcals. You can check out the full menu here. The restaurant takes reservations, but reserves half its seating for walk-ins.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Flores has been warmly received by patrons in its early days.
"Everything about the space is welcoming. ... The bar is a real bar with ample seating and one hell of a tequila/mezcal selection. The cocktails we tried were perfectly made, tasty and fresh," wrote Yelper Theart P. "The food here too is outstanding and happily vegan friendly."
"The chile relleno isn't stuffed with greasy cheese like most places, but instead is stuffed with a mixture of mushrooms, cheese and spinach. The sopas had hearts of palm, black beans and avocado. I ordered like 6 things off the menu and loved them all," Yelper Marisa L. added.
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Flores is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
