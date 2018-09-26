FOOD & DRINK

Maya Thai Laos Restaurant opens in San Pablo

Photo: Maya Thai Laos Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Southeast Asian cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Maya Thai Laos Restaurant, the new arrival is located at 3550 San Pablo Dam Road, Suite H.

Specializing in Thai and Laotian fare, menu items include short ribs and vegetables in a green curry sauce; a crispy trout salad with green apple, tomato and cilantro; deep-fried fish topped with fresh ginger; and khao piak, a Laotian noodle soup with shredded chicken that is garnished with cilantro, green onions and fried onions. Other options include crab fried rice, spicy duck curry and lemon grass fried chicken.

The fresh arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.

Jessica R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the restaurant on Sept. 13, wrote, "The food was bomb. The service was fantastic! We had pad thai, pad see ew and pineapple fried rice. Everything was amazing!"

And Ryan C. wrote, "Really solid food in an area that has competitive Thai Lao options. We ordered off menu for spicy basil chicken, and they were totally cool with making it. The catfish was good and perfect spicy."

Head on over to check it out: Maya Thai Laos Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. daily.
