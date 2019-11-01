Food & Drink

They're back! McDonald's introduces limited-edition surprise Happy Meal featuring iconic throwback toys from past the 40 years

CHICAGO -- To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald's is launching the Surprise Happy Meal with some of its most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

This limited-edition offering will be available in more than 90 countries around the world at participating McDonald's restaurants beginning Thursday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11, while supplies last.

The roster includes beloved toys across the globe with two additional toys available exclusively in the U.S. The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes:

  • Cowboy McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

  • Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989

  • Grimace (McDonald's): 1990


  • Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991

  • McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

  • Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995

  • Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

  • Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

  • Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997


  • 101 Dalmatians - U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

  • Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

  • My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

  • Furby (Hasbro): 1999

  • Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey - U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

  • Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagomcdonald'sfast food restaurantu.s. & worldtoys
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
Immersive Experience: Kincade Fire in photos
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
Warriors' Stephen Curry undergoes surgery on injured hand
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
Show More
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
New wildfire burning in Southern California explodes in size, evacuations remain
WATCH IN 60: Halloween for fire evacuees, 49ers winning streak, weekend forecast
More TOP STORIES News