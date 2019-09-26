McDonald's to test plant-based burgers in Canada

ONTARIO, Canada (KGO) -- McDonald's is joining a growing list of fast food restaurants in experimenting with plant-based meat.
Starting Monday, a select few McDonald's customers can try what's being called a "PLT" burger - that's plant, lettuce and tomato.
The trial run will only last 12 days and it's happening at just 28 locations in Ontario, Canada.
The patties are being provided by Southern California-based Beyond Meat.
A meatless burger made by Impossible Foods of Redwood City is now being sold at Burger King.
