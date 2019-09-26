mcdonald's

McDonald's to test plant-based burgers in Canada

ONTARIO, Canada (KGO) -- McDonald's is joining a growing list of fast food restaurants in experimenting with plant-based meat.

Starting Monday, a select few McDonald's customers can try what's being called a "PLT" burger - that's plant, lettuce and tomato.

RELATED: Bay Area Burger Kings are now selling meatless Impossible Whoppers

The trial run will only last 12 days and it's happening at just 28 locations in Ontario, Canada.

The patties are being provided by Southern California-based Beyond Meat.

A meatless burger made by Impossible Foods of Redwood City is now being sold at Burger King.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'smcdonaldsfast food restaurantvegetablecanadau.s. & worldburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's wants you to 'pay it forward' with new McCafé card
Girl, 10, crashes mom's SUV while attempting to go to McDonald's
San Jose rally demands minimum wage for McDonald's workers
2 kids start petition to ban plastic toys with fast food kids' meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Crews battle rekindled wildfire on Mare Island
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
BART board approves new gates to prevent fare evasions
Report: 7.5 million Californians potentially exposed to toxic chemicals in water
Elderly man attacked while visiting late wife's gravesite
Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
Show More
SoCal father gets 4 months for role in college admission scandal
Amtrak train strikes, kills person in Hayward
Modern Mom: 3 simple steps to get your kids to eat more plants
Southwest Airlines increasing services from Bay Area to Hawaii
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
More TOP STORIES News