McDonald's to test plant-based burgers in Canada

ONTARIO, Canada (KGO) -- McDonald's is joining a growing list of fast food restaurants in experimenting with plant-based meat.Starting Monday, a select few McDonald's customers can try what's being called a "PLT" burger - that's plant, lettuce and tomato.The trial run will only last 12 days and it's happening at just 28 locations in Ontario, Canada.The patties are being provided by Southern California-based Beyond Meat.A meatless burger made by Impossible Foods of Redwood City is now being sold at Burger King.