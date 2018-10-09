SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --All firefighters and EMS workers in the Bay Area can get a free meal at McDonald's on Tuesday. The fast-food chain is celebrating "Fire Prevention Week."
If you're a firefighter or EMS worker @mcdonalds is treating you to a free Quarter Pounder w/cheese extra value meal today between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. as a part of Fire Prevention Week. pic.twitter.com/ORQ8znpR5X— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) October 9, 2018
Firefighters and EMS workers in uniform or with ID can get a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Extra Value Meal at no charge.
The deal is good on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at participating McDonald's restaurants.
Please note: Offer valid at participating McDonald's in the Greater Bay Area, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria. Limit one Quarter Pounder* with Cheese Medium Extra Value Meal per customer per visit.