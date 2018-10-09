FREE FOOD

McDonald's giving away free meals to firefighters, EMS workers in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's is offering a free meal to all the firefighters and EMS workers in the Bay Area in honor of "Fire Prevention Week."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
All firefighters and EMS workers in the Bay Area can get a free meal at McDonald's on Tuesday. The fast-food chain is celebrating "Fire Prevention Week."


Firefighters and EMS workers in uniform or with ID can get a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Extra Value Meal at no charge.

The deal is good on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at participating McDonald's restaurants.

Please note: Offer valid at participating McDonald's in the Greater Bay Area, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria. Limit one Quarter Pounder* with Cheese Medium Extra Value Meal per customer per visit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree foodmcdonald'sburgershamburgerfirefightersfree stuffu.s. & worldfire departmentsSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE FOOD
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
SCAM ALERT: Chipotle not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day
Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day
More free food
FOOD & DRINK
Burgerim brings its signature halal burgers to Pleasant Hill
Agave Taqueria & Cafe brings tacos and more to downtown San Jose
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
SF Eats: Polk Street's Vertigo Bar changes hands, Russian Hill's Zarzuela to shutter after 24 years
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect in handcuffs allegedly steals police car in San Jose
Trump says UN ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 2 storm
Nikki Haley and other notable Trump resignations, firings
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling sea breeze is here
DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Dog dies, 4 people displaced after house fire in San Jose
Show More
FEMA to announce new funds for earthquake retrofitting
San Francisco's dirtiest cleanliness woes make more national headlines
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Disparity of progress apparent as Santa Rosa rebuilds after fires
Wildfire victims may finally move into tiny home they won in contest
More News