Foodie Call: Meet Maui Chef Charlie Owen

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Maui Executive Chef Charlie Owen of Hula Grill Kaanapali has a favorite. "On Maui we are privileged to have a multitude of wonderful producers, mostly organic and sustainable. My favorite thing about working with Hawaiian ingredients is absolutely the fish, especially the fish you can buy from a fisherman, who reeled it in with his hands, on one fishing pole."

Foodie Call is about bringing attention, awareness, and the best in cuisine to ABC7's viewers who are looking for culinary ideas, restaurant location ideas, and inspiration for their next gourmet meal.

Get a fork & knife, and enjoy the flavor, sights, and experiences of Maui.
