SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chef de Cuisine Gevin Utrillo of Japengo Restaurant traces his cooking inspiration back to his younger years: "Watching all the elders cook for family parties... using a little bit from different cultures, from Japanese, Filipino, Chinese, Portuguese, coming together and finding a nice balance to all those ingredients."
Foodie Call is about bringing attention, awareness, and the best in cuisine to ABC7's viewers who are looking for culinary ideas, restaurant location ideas, and inspiration for their next gourmet meal.
Get a fork & knife, and enjoy the flavor, sights, and experiences of Maui.
Foodie Call: Meet Maui Chef de Cuisine Gevin Utrillo
