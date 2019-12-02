SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "I rather start with the best ingredients and then cooking part is easy. As I'm walking around (the market), I'm building the flavor profile in my head and on my palate. My mouth is watering..." Ikaika Manaku, Executive Chef at The Westin Nanea, talks about the process from ingredient to serving.
He can taste his dishes as he describers sharing Hawaii through his cuisine.
Foodie Call is about bringing attention, awareness, and the best in cuisine to ABC7's viewers who are looking for culinary ideas, restaurant location ideas, and inspiration for their next gourmet meal.
Get a fork & knife, and enjoy the flavor, sights, and experiences of Maui.
Foodie Call: Meet Maui Chef Ikaika Manaku
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More