Foodie Call: Meet Maui Chef Jennifer Evetushick of Westin Maui Resort & Spa

"There's a lot of locals that are really passionate about what they grow. Their passion inspires my artistry." Chef Jennifer Evetushick loves the art of food. As Executive Chef for The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, she infuses the 'Ohana spirit with the freshness of ingredients into every bite.

Foodie Call is about bringing attention, awareness, and the best in cuisine to ABC7's viewers who are looking for culinary ideas, restaurant location ideas, and inspiration for their next gourmet meal.

Get a fork & knife, and enjoy the flavor, sights, and experiences of Maui.
