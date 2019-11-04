SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Being a chef is really, really stressful... but the best part of cooking is that it is just cooking." Chef Taylor Ponte of the Mill House Restaurant + Bar takes the team at Foodie Call on a journey of growing up on the island of Maui, alongside farmers he now works with, and showcases the locally sourced ingredients that make the food so uniquely Maui.
Foodie Call is about bringing attention, awareness, and the best in cuisine to ABC7's viewers who are looking for culinary ideas, restaurant location ideas, and inspiration for their next gourmet meal.
Get a fork & knife, and enjoy the flavor, sights, and experiences of Maui.
Foodie Call: Meet Maui Chef Taylor Ponte of Mill House Restaurant + Bar
