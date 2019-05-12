Meet Adam Teeter, the co-founder of the wine-focused website, VinePair

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With a digital footprint that reaches 24 million people a month, VinePair is your source for all things wine! This popular website was launched in 2014 by Adam Teeter and Josh Malin, two media veterans who were interested and passionate about wine, beer, and cocktails.
Since its inception, VinePair has turned into the largest and fastest growing media brand in the world reaching the next generation of drinkers with accessible, entertaining, and inspiring content. Featuring articles on topics ranging from tasting etiquette and vocabulary to travel and bottle reviews, VinePair is an encyclopedic resource for anyone curious to discover wine and its rich culture.
Spencer met with co-founder, Adam Teeter at the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant in San Francisco to learn more about the company's beginnings and Adam's pro-tips for picking out a bottle of wine.
More information on the VinePair website here.
About the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant:
Located in the Ferry Building, this distinctive wine spot offers delicious wines from small producers all around the world. The experienced team at the Wine Merchant handpicks each wine, offering customers the best in quality to inspire them through education, experience, and excellent service.
Here is more information on the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant.
