Menlo Park gets a new restaurant: Oak + Violet

A new restaurant serving California cuisine and cocktails has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Menlo Park, called Oak + Violet, is located in the Park James Hotel at 1400 El Camino Real.
Start off with salads like the fall quinoa and honey crisp apple salad, served with grilled broccoli, hazelnuts, goat cheese and pumpkin seeds; or the Tuscan kale salad with Caesar dressing, shaved radish and white anchovy.
On the menu, main dishes include olive oil-poached salmon with fresh herbs, roasted sunchokes and quinoa; toasted farro "risotto" with baby spinach and butternut squash; and the 16-ounce bone-in filet mignon prepared in a cast-iron skillet.
Head to the courtyard for local beers, wine and tapas-style dishes from the Oak + Violet kitchen.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant has already made a good impression.
Yelper Dida A. wrote, "I had the salmon and quinoa, which was cooked to perfection. We shared the Brussels sprouts and they were so good! I love the balsamic glaze that they put on them and I would literally just go to pick those up to eat at home."
Yelper Christina C. added, "Was happily surprised that the drinks and food were up to par with the ambiance. For drinks we got the Violet cocktail. It was really good with fruits being the base."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Oak + Violet is open for breakfast from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday-Friday and for dinner from 5-10 p.m. nightly. Weekend brunch and lunch service will be available soon.
