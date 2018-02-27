A new Mexican spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to San Jose, called La Costa, is located at 1289 S. 1st St.
This new spot--which has other outposts in Morgan Hill and Salinas--specializes in fast-casual Mexican fare like burritos, tacos, seafood cocktails and more.
On the menu, look for items such as a shrimp and octopus cocktail; chile verde with beans, rice, cilantro, salsa and sour cream; and fish tacos with shredded cabbage and a white sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, La Costa is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Jonathan W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "Amazing. Cheap. Friendly. Clean. I've been here five times since it opened two weeks ago--I'm that addicted."
Yelper Arnulfo H. added: "Fastest Mexican restaurant service I've had in a good year. And the food is great. Mojado burrito just how I like 'em! Definitely recommended."
And Vinny O. said: "Nice restaurant, quick service and good food--highly recommended if you are in the area!"
La Costa is now open at 1289 S 1st St., so swing on by to take a peek.
Mexican Eatery 'La Costa' Opens Its Doors In San Jose
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News