FOOD & DRINK

Mexican food vendor El Pípila receives city's 3rd women's entrepreneurship grant

Guadalupe Guerrero and her two daughters Brenda and Alejandra. | Photo: Courtesy OEWD

By Hoodline
Earlier this week, a Mission District food enterprise was awarded the third $5,000 grant from the recently established San Francisco Women's Entrepreneurship Fund, according to the Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD).

El Pipila is a food vendor led by Guadalupe Guerrero and her two daughters, Brenda and Alejandra. The venture has been operating out of La Cocina's kitchen incubator, and specializes in what the the owners bill as "authentic Guanajuato artisanal cuisine."

"Thank you to the San Francisco Women's Entrepreneurship Fund for believing and supporting a Latina, women-owned business," said Guerrero in a statement. "My daughters and I are grateful and humbled."

El Pipila currently pops up at several Bay Area street food fairs and offers catering services.

In the next few months, it will open its first permanent brick-and-mortar space, on the ground floor of a new condo building at 879 Brannan St. in SoMa.
Pozole verde. | Photo: El Pipila/Yelp

Before starting her business, Guerrero spent nearly 14 years working at a local taqueria, rarely taking a day off to support her daughters. Many of her recipes were passed down to her through family -- dishes native to her home state in central Mexico, like green pozole and chile negro nopales.

In its first two years, El Pipila earned roughly $30,000 in sales solely from catering and special events. After opening a stall in now-closed Mid-Market food hall The Hall, the business earned $150,000 in 2016 and more than $200,000 in 2017.

Guerrero has since brought her two daughters into the business, and the trio are now working to open La Pipila's first brick-and-mortar restaurant.

To prepare, La Cocina staff have been helping Guerrero refine her menu, build her brand and negotiate a below-market-rate lease on the SoMa space, a process that has been more than five years in the making.
Guadalupe Guerrero with her daughter Brenda. | Photo: El Pipila/Yelp

The Women's Entrepreneurship Fund grant will help Guerrero pay for some of the restaurant's final details, like flatware and new signage. Additional support for El Pipila's brick-and-mortar restaurant has come from the private sector, the property owner and community nonprofit lender Kiva San Francisco.

Guerrero said that when the restaurant opens, she'll be able to employ an additional seven people.
Nopalito salad. | Photo: El Pipila/Yelp

"Guadalupe, a powerful, Latina woman who is low-income, is exactly why we do our work at La Cocina," said La Cocina's program director, Geetika Agrawal, in a statement. "Her journey is a testament to the fact that talent is everywhere, but the structures of society unfairly distribute opportunity. When you change that equality, we all benefit."

The Women's Entrepreneurship Fund, which is administered by OEWD and the Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA), launched in April, with the goal of awarding $135,000 in grants to support female entrepreneurs who wish to expand operations, finance new projects, make improvements to facilities and create additional marketing campaigns.

Eden Stein of Bernal Heights gallery-boutique Secession Art & Design received the inaugural April grant, while Karwanna Dyson of Bayview multimedia production firm Big Mouth Productions received the second grant, awarded in June.

Over the course of this year, another $125,000 will be awarded to 25 qualifying businesses. To learn more about eligibility requirements, potential applicants are encouraged to visit OEWD's website or MEDA for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Doppio Zero brings Neapolitan pizza and Italian bites to Hayes Valley
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
Küsan Uyghur Cuisine opens in North San Jose with kebabs and housemade yogurt
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
Drivers ticketed for not yielding to 'chicken' in Sunnyvale
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
Sen. John McCain lies in state at U.S. Capitol
5 killer whales put on spectacular display in Monterey Bay
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
Counselors supporting students at SF high school after gun fired on campus
Show More
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
Videos of scuffle on Muni train sparks outrage on social media
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
Alabama deems 8 gym class games 'inappropriate'
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
More News