FOODIE CALL

Forget the wet burrito, meet Mexico's very spicy 'torta ahogada'

EMBED </>More Videos

The torta ahogada (drowned sandwich) is one of the favorite foods of Mexicans in the state of Jalisco, whose cuisine will be featured this year at San Francisco's MexAm Festival. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Visit Guadalajara, Mexico's second largest city, and you won't find a single wet burrito anywhere, but you will find its distant cousin -- the torta ahogada.

It is a sandwich made with braised pork, known as carnitas, and refried beans inside a salty baguette called a birote or bolillo. What makes the sub stand out is what happens right before it is served. It is covered in a red pepper sauce. Mexicans say it is drowned or ahogada in the spicy sauce.

RELATED: Counsel General of Mexico in SF discusses MEX AM festival

"It's sold in every market and high-end restaurant in Guadalajara," said Chef Gloria Dominguez, who keeps tortas ahogadas in the menu of Tamarindo Antojeria, her highly rated Mexican restaurant near downtown Oakland.

The sandwich is messy and can be very spicy. In Mexico, it is usually offered in two sauces. One is made from a mix of tomatoes and chile de arbol peppers. The bravest eaters can go for the spicier sauce made entirely of chile de arbol, which have a Scoville or hotness unit of about 30,000, similar to cayenne peppers.

Dominguez will feature the sandwich at GourmexSF, a gastronomic event of Mexican food that is held yearly in San Francisco. This year, the event will feature foods from Mexico's Jalisco state. Chef Dominguez will be there serving small samples of her torta ahogada, with extra sauce on the side for those brave enough to want it extra spicy.

GourmexSF is part of Mex Am, a larger festival showcasing Mexican culture in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodmexicanmexicofoodie callabc7 originalsABC7 Foodie CallEast OaklandOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Counsel General of Mexico in SF discusses MEX AM Festival
FOODIE CALL
SF company makes vegan scrambled egg substitute that tastes like real eggs
Gourmet meals with cannabis
How to make the 'Best Damn Cheeseburger'
Combining honey and cannabis to create a truly super food
Gourmet ramen from a SF vending machine
More foodie call
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News