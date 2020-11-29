Millbrae Pancake House temporarily closing for 1st time in 60 years due to COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MILLBRAE, Calif. -- A landmark Millbrae restaurant, which has been serving up breakfast every day without interruption since 1959, is the latest business establishment to shutter operations because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.But the good news is the closure is only temporary.The Millbrae Pancake House will temporarily suspend all business operations after the close of business on Sunday.The family-owned restaurant, at 1301 El Camino Real, has been open every day for the last 61 years, with the exception of being closed each year on Christmas Day.The restaurant has remained open throughout all of 2020, despite the challenges faced by the restaurant industry as a result of the pandemic.Restaurant management said Friday that its health and safety protocols have resulted in zero incidents of COVID-19 at the establishment.The restaurant is designed to operate at full capacity.But, management said that its attempt to operate it at a reduced capacity proved inadequate.The restaurant is shutting down as a spike in local COVID-19 cases pushes San Mateo County back into California's purple tier for activities.With the temporary closure, 44 employees are being furloughed.The longest-tenured employee has been there nearly 54 years.The restaurant will reopen in 2021.An exact date was not announced.