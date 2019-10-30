Modern Mom: A healthy, not-so-scary Halloween for your kids

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From costumes to candy overload, kids love Halloween. But while the holiday is fun, it can be a little frightening if you add up all the sugar and preservatives kids typically eat on this day and the week after. Not only is too much sugar empty calories, bad for your teeth and heart health, it also doesn't power your kids through a long night of trick-or-treating.
Bay Area mom, healthy eating advocate and cookbook author Jennifer Tyler Lee with ABC7 news anchor Kristen Sze 3 easy tips for a Healthier Halloween:
1. Load up on Healthy Snacks. Try a visually appealing Halloween snack tray starring Batty Guacamole and Jack O'Lantern cheese.
2. Make Fruit Fun. Kids love candy corn. So why not make candy corn fruit cups full of festive colors, fruit and healthy yogurt?
3. Reduce Scary Ingredients. It's perfectly fine to have a few treats, but try to cut down on the sugar. These eyeball truffles made with dates and sunflower butter will fill the kids up with health fats and power them through the night. Nothing spooky about that!
