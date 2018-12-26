FOOD & DRINK

Modesto-based Mango Crazy brings fresh fruit creations to Fisherman's Wharf

Photo: Mango Crazy/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for a great mangonada in the city? Modesto-based eatery Mango Crazy hopes to capture your attention with its first San Francisco location at 51 Jefferson St. on Fisherman's Wharf.

The new spot features an offering of Mexican street food-inspired fare, from ceviche and smoothies to -- you guessed it -- mango-based treats. Many of its dishes involve the sweet fruit, including the signature mangonada (mango sorbet ice cream, diced mango, mango nectar juice, lime, chamoy, hot sauce, salt, and chili powder. (You can view some of its specialties here.)

Also sure to attract attention is the restaurant's automatic mango peeler, which can denude a mango in three seconds or less. (The Modesto Bee has a mesmeric video of the machine here.)

The fresh arrival has garnered praise in its early days, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Lizbett L., who was the first to review the new spot on December 22, wrote, "They are really known for their mangonadas, but I really love the tosticorn! It's to die for. The staff are friendly and the place is kept very clean."

Yelper Jorge S. agreed, "Excellent if craving for some fruit with a twist. Great customer service!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mango Crazy is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
