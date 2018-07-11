FOOD & DRINK

Monkey Thai swings into Alameda's South Shore

Mango tango with prawns. | Photo: Anna R./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Thai food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to South Shore, Monkey Thai, is located at Alameda South Shore Center, around the corner from TJ Maxx.

On the expansive menu, look out for a variety of options, including chicken curry noodle soup ($13.95), Thai sausage ($8.95), pineapple fried rice ($13.95), beef pad Thai ($10.95) and pumpkin curry with chicken ($12.95).

If you swing by for lunch, you can get the monkey combo, which comes with an appetizer, an entree, Jasmine or brown rice and a drink.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, Monkey Thai has already made a good impression.

Tracy S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "Nice decor all around. The workers are very friendly and helpful. Today I ordered to go. I tried the crab fried rice. Very tasty and yummy! you have to try it."

Yelper Scott L. added, "MT's menu is mostly individual entrees with rice. Appetizers, soups, salads, and the pads are family-style shareable while the rest are large individual entrees. Shared the papaya salad, tom ka gai soup, and pad Thai."

Monkey Thai is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAlameda
FOOD & DRINK
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
8-seat sushi bar Oma San Francisco Station opens in Japantown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News