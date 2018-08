Monkey Thai swings into Alameda's South Shore

If you've got Thai food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to South Shore, Monkey Thai , is located at Alameda South Shore Center, around the corner from TJ Maxx.On the expansive menu, look out for a variety of options, including chicken curry noodle soup ($13.95), Thai sausage ($8.95), pineapple fried rice ($13.95), beef pad Thai ($10.95) and pumpkin curry with chicken ($12.95).If you swing by for lunch, you can get the monkey combo, which comes with an appetizer, an entree, Jasmine or brown rice and a drink.With a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, Monkey Thai has already made a good impression.Tracy S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "Nice decor all around. The workers are very friendly and helpful. Today I ordered to go. I tried the crab fried rice. Very tasty and yummy! you have to try it."Yelper Scott L. added , "MT's menu is mostly individual entrees with rice. Appetizers, soups, salads, and the pads are family-style shareable while the rest are large individual entrees. Shared the papaya salad, tom ka gai soup, and pad Thai."Monkey Thai is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight daily.