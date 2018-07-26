FOOD & DRINK

Mountain Mike's Pizza fires up in Montclair Village

Photo: Noor S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a hot slice? You're in luck: a new pizzeria has opened in Montclair's business district. The fresh arrival, Mountain Mike's Pizza, is located at 2042 Mountain Blvd.

The eatery, which has locations all over California and a couple in Nevada, Oregon and Utah, is the newest addition to Montclair Village.

The menu features a variety of pizzas, including the chicken club with garlic sauce, chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes and sweet green onions; the Snowy Alps with garlic white sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, green onions and diced tomatoes; and the Diamond Head, which comes with ham and pineapple.

Additionally, you'll find sandwiches, salads, desserts and appetizers, such as buffalo wings, garlic sticks and jalapeno poppers.

Mountain Mike's Pizza has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.

Matt C., who reviewed the new spot on July 21, wrote, "New pizza place open in the village, and more welcoming than Cybelles. Very nice interior and good pizzas. Spacious. Decent beer selection. Wish they hadn't added the 6 TVs, but they kindly turned them down on request."

Mountain Mike's Pizza is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
