Hungry? A new food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant, called Munch India, has you covered in Downtown Berkeley. As Berkeleyside reports, it's the project of married couple Diana Afroza and Nick Ahmed, and you can find it at 3015 Shattuck Ave. But be aware: the spot only takes credit cards.
The dinner-only menu features fare from a variety of cuisines on the Indian subcontinent, including lentil dumplings topped with chilled yogurt, a roasted whole Cornish game hen with egg stuffing and browned onion sauce, and a medley of autumn vegetables with nut paste.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Munch India has been warmly received by patrons in its early days.
Robert L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 19, called the dahi vada "fantastic. Hard to imagine how they can make lentil dumplings so light."
"Service was welcoming and helpful," Yelper Steve G. added. "We loved everything we ordered."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Munch India is open from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Munch India debuts on Shattuck in former space of Smokey J's
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories