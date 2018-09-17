ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream makes San Francisco its permanent home

EMBED </>More Videos

The popular Museum of Ice Cream announced it is making San Francisco its permanent home. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The popular Museum of Ice Cream announced it is making San Francisco its permanent home.

The museum made stops in New York and Los Angeles before coming to the Bay Area.

RELATED: 360 VIDEO: Here's a sweet look inside SF's Museum of Ice Cream

It's not just locals driving sales. Reports show half a million visitors from 65 countries have stopped by the museum in San Francisco.

Tickets are on sale for $38 for visits now through December.

New experiences will be created for 2019.

Tickets can be bought on the Museum of Ice Cream's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creammuseumsdessertsbuzzworthydistractionsummerwhere you livemuseum exhibitculturehistoryentertainmentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
360 VIDEO: Here's a sweet look inside SF's Museum of Ice Cream
VIDEO: Tour of SF's Museum of Ice Cream
Sneak peek of Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
Tickets sellout for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
Report: Museum of Ice Cream opening pop-up in SF
Tickets to go on sale for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
ICE CREAM
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
'Mayochup' now exists, whether you like it or not
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
Japanese meets Peruvian: Kaiyo brings Nikkei cuisine to Cow Hollow
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
Sacramento Co. deputy killed, another wounded after exchanging gunfire with suspect
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
San Francisco police say missing 11-year-old boy found safe
Hand written note containing 'direct threat' to Livermore High School found in school bathroom
East Bay leaders urge veto of BART housing bill
Christine Blasey Ford has deep roots in Palo Alto area
Washington Post reporter details Kavanaugh allegations
Show More
SJ's homeless tent village hoping for new site
Florence death toll rises to 31 as storm heads northeast, flooding spreads
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds before sunshine, cool temps
Battle escalates over Angel Island-Tiburon ferry
10 Bay Area schools named among healthiest in U.S.
More News