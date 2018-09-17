SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The popular Museum of Ice Cream announced it is making San Francisco its permanent home.
The museum made stops in New York and Los Angeles before coming to the Bay Area.
It's not just locals driving sales. Reports show half a million visitors from 65 countries have stopped by the museum in San Francisco.
Tickets are on sale for $38 for visits now through December.
New experiences will be created for 2019.
Tickets can be bought on the Museum of Ice Cream's website.