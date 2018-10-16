A new pizzeria has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 939 W. El Camino Real, Suite 112, in Sunnyvale, the fresh addition is called My Indian Pizza.
The eatery makes its dough and sauces in-house and offers both Indian and Italian pizzas. Build your own or select from signature offerings like the vegetarian Vijayawada paneer pizza with Vijayawada sauce, red onion, jalapenos and fresh cilantro; butter chicken pizza with tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh cilantro; and The Special with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onion and bell peppers. (Find the full menu here.)
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Shreyans M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 4, wrote, "Our Tandoor sauce with bell peppers, red onions, pineapple, chicken and cheese was really good. The crust was perfect, not chewy."
And Sushank R. wrote, "I got a large Vijayawada chicken pizza and wow it tasted really good! I will be going back there again to try some more different pizzas."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. My Indian Pizza is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
My Indian Pizza now open in Sunnyvale, with Indian and Italian pies
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories