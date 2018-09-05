FOOD & DRINK

National Cheese Pizza Day

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September. (WPVI)

Today is National Cheese Pizza Day!

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September.

Pizza has become one of America's favorite meals. In fact, Americans eat approximately 350 slices of pizza per second.

The first pizza establishment in the United States opened in 1905 in New York's Little Italy.

However, some believe the beginnings of pizza occured in Ancient Greece. The Greeks would cover their bread with oils, herbs, and cheese.

The tomato was not a staple addition to the pizza until the 1700s. Before that, they were thought to be poisonous and unfit for consumption.

To celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day, head to your favorite pizza place or make your own homemade pizza!
