National French Fry Day freebies and deals

Saturday is National French Fry Day and that means freebies and deals on one of America's favorite side dishes at restaurants nearby and across the country.

BurgerFi: Get a $1 Regular Hand Cut Fries on Saturday.



Burger King: Get a $1 large French fries using the BK App.

Chickie's & Pete's: $1 Crabfries from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. at full service locations. All proceeds will be donated to the FOP Survivors Fund.



McDonald's: Free medium fries with Uber Eats delivery.



PDQ: The restaurant chain is giving away free fries for year to one winner through their Instagram account, where you can find the rules. Contest ends 9 a.m. Saturday.



Shake Shack: Through the end of July, you can win an exclusive Shack hat and a $25 gift card through their Instagram #SummerFryday contest.



Sheetz: Free Fryz when you order through the Sheetz app.

Wendy's: Get a free small fry and drink with a premium sandwich purchase or a $1 off a large fries through the Wendy's App.
